﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Bangladeshi customers focus on container scrap bookings, prices down

Prices for imported scrap in containers in Bangladesh have indicated further slight declines this week and trading activity has improved.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.