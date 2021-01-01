﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Workable import billet prices drop in Turkey with fresh ex-CIS deals

Aggressive import prices for position cargoes offered to Turkey have been disturbing the market in the region, bringing workable levels down.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.