﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices updated in GCC, demand weak

The largest steel producer and market leader in UAE, Emirates Steel Industries (ESI), has issued its domestic wire rod price for June shipment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.