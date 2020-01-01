﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in SE Asia surge, ex-China offers above $1,000/mt FOB

During the past week, import wire rod prices in Southeast Asian have increased sharply and the rise has been higher compared to the previous week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.