﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices from Turkey’s Aegean region increase by $30/mt

SteelOrbis has been informed that offers from a producer in Izmir for 5.5-16 mm drawing quality wire rod are at $840/mt ex-works

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.