﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Wire rod import offers to southern Europe

SteelOrbis has learned that ex-Egypt offers for drawing quality wire rod (SAE1006) are at €760/mt CFR southern Europe (specifically, Italy and Spain).

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.