﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Vietnamese billet exporters hike prices to China, expectations still good

Rising buying activity and increasing billet prices in the Chinese market have pushed up the sales realizations of Vietnamese billet exporters.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.