﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

US wire rod market reacts to latest mill price increase

After Nucor and Liberty Steel both announced a $2.00 cwt. ($44/mt or $40/nt) price increase earlier this week, sources have ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.