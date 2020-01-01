﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

US rebar price uptrend on hold

Although there is still a portion of the early-January $2.50 cwt. ($55/mt or $50/nt) US domestic rebar price increase that ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.