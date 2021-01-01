﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

UAE-based wire rod mills prefer exports amid subdued domestic sales

Domestic wire rod prices in the UAE have remained relatively stable over the past month, in line with the trend seen in the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.