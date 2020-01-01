﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

UAE-based Hamriyah shocks the market with huge rebar price hike

Hamriyah Steel announced its rebar price for February production, increasing it by $122/mt (AED450/mt) compared to the previous round of sales.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.