﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish wire rod prices revised in Iskenderun as week begins

One Iskenderun-based Turkish mill was offering 6.5 mm and above sizes of mesh grade wire rod at $880/mt ex-works at the end of last week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.