﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish wire rod prices adjusted in Iskenderun as week begins

One Iskenderun-based Turkish mill has decreased its wire rod price by another $10/mt to $820/mt ex-works today, Monday, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.