﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish rebar spot prices rise further as week ends

Today, February 12, spot prices in the Turkish domestic rebar market have risen by TRY 30-50/mt ($3-6/mt).

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.