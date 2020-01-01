﻿
English
Turkish rebar spot prices mainly increase as week begins

Rebar spot prices in Turkey have mainly risen by TRY 10-60/mt ($8-16/mt) compared to, November 26, due to costlier scrap and currency fluctuations.

