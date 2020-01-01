﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish mill Kardemir opens its rebar sales

Turkish integrated steel mill Kardemir has opened its domestic rebar sales as of today, November 18.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.