﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish mill Icdas revises its rebar price

Today, August 31, Turkish mill Icdas has hiked its domestic rebar price by TRY 30/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
01 Sep 20 Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 36
01 Sep 20 Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 36
01 Sep 20 Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 36
31 Aug 20 Stable prices for Brazilian rebar exports
31 Aug 20 Chinese domestic steel section prices rise slightly

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 1.47
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0.62
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 1.51
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0.56
HRC FOB China, $/mt 1.45
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets CFR Turkey 1.33
Billets FOB Black Sea 1.51
Rebar FOB Turkey 0.56
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 1.06
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index 2.06
Turkish Scrap Index 0.38
China rebar export index 1.05
China wire rod domestic market index 0
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.