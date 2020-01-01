﻿
Turkish mill Icdas’ local rebar price hits $700/mt ex-works

Today, Thursday, May 6, Turkish steel producer Icdas has raised its rebar price by TRY 180/mt ($20/mt) to TRY 6,880/mt ($700/mt) ex-works.

