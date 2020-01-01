﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish mill Icdas increases its rebar price by TRY 80/mt

Today, October 22, Turkish mill Icdas has raised its domestic rebar price in the local currency by TRY 80/mt to TRY 4,280/mt ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
23 Oct 20 Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 43
23 Oct 20 Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 43
22 Oct 20 US wire rod prices vulnerable again
22 Oct 20 Turkish domestic rebar spot prices rise sharply in local currency
22 Oct 20 Buying spree in Saudi Arabia supports regional wire rod suppliers

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 0.6
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 1.68
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 1.68
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0.48
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0.97
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets CFR Turkey 0
Billets FOB Black Sea 0.86
Rebar FOB Turkey 1.13
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0.8
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -0.11
Turkish Scrap Index -0.01
China rebar export index 1.58
China wire rod domestic market index 1.5
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.