﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar re-rollers revise prices to offset currency fluctuations

Turkish domestic merchant bar list prices have risen by TRY 150-325/mt ($10-34/mt) amid the trend in the import scrap segment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.