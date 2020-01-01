﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar re-rollers attempt to raise their export offers

Turkish merchant bar export prices for equal angles have risen by $5/mt on the lower end and are down by $10/mt on the higher end to $660-675/mt FOB.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.