﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic wire rod prices revised in two regions

Wire rod prices in Turkey have risen by $5-10/mt in Marmara and Iskenderun regions due to the extended delivery terms

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.