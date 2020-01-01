﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic wire rod prices follow diverse trends

Local Turkish wire rod prices have increased by $20/mt in the region of Thrace since Thursday, May 20, due to mostly filled export order books.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.