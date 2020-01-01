﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic wire rod prices fall sharply in most regions

Today, February 9, Turkish wire rod producers have cut their domestic list prices by $17.5-35/mt week on week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.