﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic wire rod offers surge further

Following a significant increase in import deal prices for scrap in Turkey, local wire rod producers have made the same upward move in prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.