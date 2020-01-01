﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices rise in local currency as week ends

Today, November 6, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have increased by TRY 20-50/mt, down $2-5/mt on US dollar basis.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.