﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices rise further on lira basis as week ends

Today, December 17, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have risen by TRY 1,050/mt, falling by $5-6 on US dollar basis, against ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.