﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices plummet in local currency

Today, November 9, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have decreased by TRY 120-160/mt in the local currency.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.