﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices move up again

Today, May 6, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have increased by TRY 130-170/mt ($13-17/mt), following Icdas’s sharp rebar price hike.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.