﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mostly fall in local currency

Today, October 27, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have mostly decreased by another TRY 10-30/mt ($4-6/mt) amid the silence on ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.