﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices increase by TRY 100/mt

Today, October 25, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have increased by TRY 100/mt ($5-8/mt) following Icdas’s recent rebar ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.