﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices fall sharply on lira basis

Today, December 21, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have fallen by TRY 3,350-3,450/mt, while rising by $16-25/mt on US dollar ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.