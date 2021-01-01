﻿
English
Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices mostly fall in local currency

In the past two weeks, local Turkish merchant bar prices have fallen by TRY 1,830-2,230/mt on lira basis, while down $23-25/mt on US dollar basis.

