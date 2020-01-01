﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish buyers remain interested in local and import billet, deal prices rise

The billet market remains active in Turkey and supportive of ex-CIS mills.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.