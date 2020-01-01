﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish billet buyers active in purchases, prices up by at least $40/mt

Billet sellers have been closely watching the Turkish market this week, where the scrap, longs and semis prices have shown a tremendous increase.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.