﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s rebar spot prices increase, mills offer discounts

Today, January 4, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have increased by TRY 50-100/mt, resulting in diverse trends in the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.