﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir opens its billet sales over a month

Today, December 25, Turkey’s Kardemir has opened its local billet sales over a month, with its previous price list having been issued on November 25.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.