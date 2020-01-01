﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir achieves billet sales totaling 70,000 mt

Turkey’s Kardemir opened its billet sales and later closed them within a couple of hours after selling around 70,000 mt, sources report.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.