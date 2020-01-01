﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas revises local rebar offers amid sharp currency fluctuations

Turkey-based Icdas has once again revised its domestic rebar offers, trying to offset ongoing currency fluctuations.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.