﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas revises its longs prices to offset currency fluctuations

Today, September 27, Turkish mill Icdas has raised its official rebar price by TRY 35/mt to TRY 7,020/mt ex-works to offset ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.