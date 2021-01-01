﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas keeps its dollar-based longs prices stable

Turkish mill Icdas has cut its rebar price by TRY 60/mt to TRY 8,570/mt ($750/mt) ex-works.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.