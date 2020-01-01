﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas increases its wire rod prices by $10/mt

Today, Friday April 30, Icdas has increased its wire rod price by TRY 185/mt ($10/mt) to TRY 7,115/mt ($730/mt) ex-works, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.