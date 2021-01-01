﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas cuts its rebar and wire rod prices by $10/mt

The falling value of the Turkish lira rate and the overall difficult financial situation in Turkey continue to weigh heavily on the domestic market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.