﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas adjusts longs prices to offset currency fluctuations

Today, October 20, Turkish mill Icdas has raised its official rebar price by TRY 90/mt to TRY 8,210/mt ($740/mt) ex-works ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.