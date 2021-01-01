﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey seeks to test higher longs export prices due to livelier sales, firmer scrap prices

Turkish steel producers have been making attempts to increase their longs export prices, given firmer scrap prices and the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.