﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey restocks with local and import billet, diverse outlooks

Turkish buyers revealed some moderate interest in billet purchases this week, though by the end of the week the number of negotiations has decreased

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.