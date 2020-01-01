﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Tokyo Steel hikes local steel price by $97/mt amid global market rally

The main EAF-based steel producer in Japan, Tokyo Steel, has announced another steel price increase for local customers for January shipment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.