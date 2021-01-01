﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

SteelOrbis year-end review: Turkish longs producers see recovery in 2021 with higher outputs and sales, better margins

Despite the pandemic, economic difficulties, sky-high freight rates and higher costs, Turkish longs producers strengthened their positions in 2021.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.