﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

SE Asian customers focus on low-priced IF billet purchases, trend still negative

The trend in Southeast Asia’s import billet market has remained bearish even despite expectations late last week of an increase.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.