﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

SE Asian billet importers ask for below $700/mt CFR, possible only for IF material

Prices for import billet in Southeast Asia have fallen further this week, even though major suppliers have been refusing to provide discounts.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.